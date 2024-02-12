Mississippi couple riding horses in search for missing child struck by SUV Published 9:30 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

A Lincoln County couple was injured Sunday afternoon while riding horses when a vehicle struck them on Hwy. 51 N near Martinsville in Copiah County.

Ruth couple Brent and Shameka Boyd were on horseback Sunday as part of the multi-agency effort to locate missing Wesson six-year-old Caden Newman. Newman had been missing since Saturday afternoon and was located and returned home safely Sunday afternoon.

As part of a coordinated effort between the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office and OTHER, volunteers were asked to help with the search, including those who could provide and ride horses. The Boyds volunteered.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided with the horses on the highway, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop C Trooper First Class Darnika Mayfield.

The SUV, driven by 34-year-old Justin Durr of Brookhaven, was traveling north on Hwy. 51 when it struck the horses ridden by 41-year-old Brent and 40-year-old Shameka Boyd.

The horses suffered fatal injuries, and all three people were injured.

The three were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. A family member shared on Facebook Monday that both Boyds had suffered spinal fractures and fractured left ankles.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.