Mississippi man charged with aggravated assault in domestic violence case
Published 9:28 pm Monday, February 12, 2024
A Mississippi man has been charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault.
According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 6100 Sunday.
Darvis Darnell Cole, 39, of Prentiss County, was charged at the scene.
Judge Ray Hall set bond at $10,000 and issued a no contact order.
Cole also had a hold placed by the Miss. Department of Corrections.