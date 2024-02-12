Mississippi Skies: Sunny weather returns, but our rainy weekend pattern looks to continue Published 9:26 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Sunshine returns to the Magnolia State Tuesday, even with a cloudy start in central and southern Mississippi.

We’ll be cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Northern Mississippi will flirt with freezing temperatures, but it looks like we should stay just right at or above 32.

Sunshine will hang around for a couple days, then our rainy weekend pattern returns. Models aren’t showing the entire weekend to be wet, but we could see some heavy rain Friday night into Saturday.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 54. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 33

Central Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. High of 57. Overnight, clear with a low of 33.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy in the morning before gradually clearing. High of 59. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 35.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny with a high of 62. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 39.