Mississippi teen killed in high-speed incident on Alabama interstate. Two men arrested on reckless murder charges. Published 2:04 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Two men have been arrested on reckless murder charges after a Mississippi teen was killed in a high-speed incident involving three vehicles traveling on a stretch of Alabama interstate.

Tamarion Burton, 19, of Jackson, was killed in a wreck on Interstate 459 in the Birmingham Metro area.

Tyrique Carter, 22, of Byram, has been charged with reckless murder, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Elisha Lindsey, 22, of Jackson, has been charged with reckless murder and fleeing/attempting to elude.

According to Hoover police reports, Burton, Carter and Lindsey knew each other and were traveling at a high rate of speed on I-459 in three separate vehicles.

The three were reportedly traveling from Atlanta to Mississippi when one car collided with Burton’s car, which then went off the road and crashed into a tree. Burton was killed in the accident. One other person in the car was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police say that Carter and Lindsey both briefly stopped in their cars before leaving the scene and led a chase with police on the interstate.

One car was involved in a crash at the intersection of I-459 and Highway 31. The driver was taken into custody at that location without further incident.

The other car eventually stopped at a gas station in Helena, where the driver was also taken into custody without further incident.

The incident remains under investigation.