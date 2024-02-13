Mississippi pair facing cruelty charges after dogs die in recent cold weather Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Two Lafayette County residents face felony animal cruelty charges.

On Jan. 23, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on CR 173 for a welfare check on several dogs at the residence.

When the deputies arrived, they found eight dogs at the scene that had been left outside in the sub-freezing weather for approximately a week with inadequate shelter, food, and water.

One of the dogs was deceased when the deputies arrived, and another died while they were on the scene.

The dogs were allegedly owned by Joey and Ashley Wells.

Both individuals were charged with one count each of Dog or Cat, Aggravated Cruelty.

On Jan. 26, Ashley and Joey were both apprehended on the warrants. They were both booked in at the Lafayette County Detention Center and a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge issued a $20,000 bond for each of them.