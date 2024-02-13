Mississippi Skies: Spring weather is here, but it won’t last long Published 8:44 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Tuesday was a gorgeous day and Wednesday is shaping up to be a carbon copy. Even though nights are still chilly, our days are only going to get warmer this week.

Of course, we all know the recent pattern has been nice weekdays and rainy weekends. We’re still in that pattern, but this week’s front looks to bring rain Friday night into Saturday and ending before Sunday. It’s going to be cooler after the front, but nothing too cold.

Watch out, though. We’re getting into the meat of our severe weather season. We’re already watching models for not this weekend, but next. Things could get rocky, or they could be calm. We really won’t know too many specifics for several days. Right now, it just warrants watching if you have a big event planned.

Reminder: The statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Not everyone will participate as this is a decision that will be made by local county officials. The Mississippi Emergency Management Emergency Agency’s team encourages everyone to take time to practice their tornado safety plan!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 61. Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 39.

Central Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 64. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 40.

South Mississippi

Frost early, Sunny with a high of 63. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 63. Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 44.