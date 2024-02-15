Mississippi planetarium to feature new shows Published 10:57 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Wiley Planetarium at Delta State University will present two new shows this month. CapCom Go!: The Apollo Story will run on February 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, and Planetarium Director and Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Maria Weber will lead observations of the moon outside after the show, weather permitting.

A special Leap Year program is scheduled for Leap Day, February 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for that show will be $3.

On July 20, 1969, 600 million people around the world gathered to witness a historic moment of human achievement. The world celebrated as astronauts took their first steps on the Moon. But few people were aware of just how huge an effort it had taken to get them there. CapCom Go!: The Apollo Story recounts the challenges and triumphs that led to this indelible moment in time.

Weber said, “The Wiley Planetarium is our own little spaceship in the Delta, taking us through a shared experience of the universe. This spring, we’ll explore the Moon, Earth, and Sun with our programming.”

Weber also said that special events will be coming to the Wiley Planetarium in March, as staff prepares to observe the solar eclipse on April 8. K-8 teachers will have an opportunity to earn continuing education credits and get resources for their classes on Friday, March 22 by attending Eclipse and Sun Science. For more information about the Wiley Planetarium, visit their website at www.deltastate.edu/planetarium.