Mississippi Skies: Rainy, cooler weather arriving Friday

Published 10:51 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

After a few spring-like sunny days, our wet weekend weather pattern returns with an approaching cold front.

This wet weekend will be a little different than the past few, however, as rain will move out by Saturday afternoon. We’ll be much cooler, but sunshine returns Sunday.

This system is also different as not everyone will receive rain. Some of us will remain cloudy and breezy.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

We’re also not expecting much in the way of strong or severe weather this round. Some models are showing next weekend could be a different story on that, but we have plenty of time to watch the forecast this far out.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in the late afternoon. Breezy, with a high of 68. Showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible in the evening, then rain overnight. Low of 31.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 69. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Showers in the evening and rain likely overnight. Low of 35.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 68. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible Friday and Friday night. A few showers around overnight with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with a chance of rain later in the morning and into the afternoon. High of 64. Friday night, a few more showers possible. Low of 49.

More News

Remains found under Missisippi mobile home day after Christmas identified as missing man. Officials believe he was electrocuted.

Mississippi solar farm announced — to create 200 jobs, add millions of dollars to rural county coffers

Two men use master keys to burglarize Mississippi storage units across multiple counties, officials report

Former inmate suing Mississippi prisons, accuses officials of allowing suspected cancer to spread without diagnosis, treatment

Print Article