Mississippi Skies: Rainy, cooler weather arriving Friday Published 10:51 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

After a few spring-like sunny days, our wet weekend weather pattern returns with an approaching cold front.

This wet weekend will be a little different than the past few, however, as rain will move out by Saturday afternoon. We’ll be much cooler, but sunshine returns Sunday.

This system is also different as not everyone will receive rain. Some of us will remain cloudy and breezy.

We’re also not expecting much in the way of strong or severe weather this round. Some models are showing next weekend could be a different story on that, but we have plenty of time to watch the forecast this far out.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a shower or two in the late afternoon. Breezy, with a high of 68. Showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible in the evening, then rain overnight. Low of 31.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 69. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Showers in the evening and rain likely overnight. Low of 35.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 68. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible Friday and Friday night. A few showers around overnight with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy with a chance of rain later in the morning and into the afternoon. High of 64. Friday night, a few more showers possible. Low of 49.