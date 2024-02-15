Mississippi solar farm announced — to create 200 jobs, add millions of dollars to rural county coffers

Published 6:20 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A new solar farm in the state has the potential to create 200 construction jobs and bring millions of dollars in revenue for one rural Mississippi county and its school system, officials say.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that NextEra Energy, a Florida-based renewable energies company, has chosen Chickasaw County for the site of a new solar farm on County Road 245.

Chickasaw County supervisor Russell Brooks made the announcement Wednesday.

Brooks said the construction of the Okolona project is slated to start in 2025.

WCBI in Columbus also reported on the announcement. 

Brook told WCBI that the project has been five years in the making and will add more than $50 million dollars in tax revenue to be split among the county and the local school system.

According to Brooks, NextEra has selected Chickasaw County as a focal point for the company’s future solar farms.

 

 

 

 

