Remains found under Missisippi mobile home day after Christmas identified as missing man. Officials believe he was electrocuted. Published 6:38 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Officials believe they have identified the remains found under a Mississippi mobile home the day after Christmas in 2023.

Officials with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department report that the body has been identified as that of Patrick Prater, a man who had been reported missing 10 days earlier by his then-girlfriend.

Prater’s remains were discovered on the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2023, under the mobile home on County Road 39 in Vossburg.

Officials believe that Prater was likely electrocuted and died under the mobile home,

Prater was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2023, by Tammy Hill, his then-girlfriend. Hill had reportedly moved out of the mobile home a few days after Prater was reported missing. Officials had searched the mobile home the day after Prater was reported missing and found nothing. Officials believe Prater returned several days later to the mobile home where he was believed to have been electrocuted.

No one has lived in the mobile home since Prater was reported missing, officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is waiting on the final results from the Mississippi Crime Lab.