Thieves ransack Mississippi pharmacy, take $30k in drugs Published 10:59 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

A smalltown Mississippi pharmacy was forced to clean and restock after a thief or thieves ransacked the store while taking thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs.

Taylorsville Drugs posted photos of the pharmacy showing shelves knocked over and disarray throughout the pharmacy.

“Our pharmacy was broken in to last night,” a Facebook post reads. “We are putting it back together today and hope to be open tomorrow. We will keep everyone posted. If you have a need please come to the pharmacy and we will do our best to handle it on a case-by-case basis. We are limited as to what we can do at the moment. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

According to WDAM TV, about $30,000 worth of drugs were taken.

The pharmacy reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday, thanks to the staff and community members.

“We have the pharmacy put back together thanks to our wonderful staff!” reads another post. “A special thanks to all the customers who brought us treats and goodies today and to Taylorsville Florist & Gifts for the beautiful arrangement of flowers. The outpouring of support and all of the kind words from the community touched us all today. Thank you Taylorsville and community for making our difficult day today so much better!”

Taylorsville Drugs is located in Smith County.