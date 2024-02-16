Have you seen these men? They’re wanted for attempted murder in a Mississippi county.

Published 9:35 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder on January 11, 2024, in the 7400 block of U. S. Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg.

The first is an unidentified black male, approx. 6’2”- 6’4” tall and weighing close to 300-350 lbs. The unidentified suspect can be seen in the photos wearing a red shirt. The second suspect has been identified as Robert Pittman Jr. of Lamar County, who is at-large with an active warrant for attempted murder. Both subjects were seen driving a 2009-2010 white Honda Accord.

Anyone able to identify the black male in the red shirt or with  information about this crime, or knows the whereabouts of Robert Pittman Jr., is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling **tips or submitting it online at www.forrestcountysheriff.com.

