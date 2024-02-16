Mississippi police searching for man wanted in armed robbery

Published 9:30 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an active arrest warrant for an individual involved in an armed robbery investigation.

Anthony Jerome Curtis Smith, 24, of Hattiesburg, is wanted in connection to an armed robbery incident that occurred in the 6100 block of U. S. Hwy.  49 last May.

The victim stated he was hit in the head with a handgun and had to receive treatment for his injuries at a Hattiesburg hospital.

Curtis-Smith has active arrest warrants for criminal street-gang activity, accessory before the fact/attempted robbery and accessory after the fact/ attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on Curtis-Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

 

