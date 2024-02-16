Mississippi Skies: Grab that jacket! Freezing weather is back in the forecast. Published 9:28 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Most of the rain will move out by early morning except for the Gulf Coast, but clouds will hang around for most of us outside of the northern counties.

The big news Saturday will be the temperatures as most of us reached our Saturday highs at midnight already. We’ll have much cooler temperatures with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

We’ll have freezing temperatures Saturday night all the way down into southern Mississippi. The Gulf Coast will stay above freezing, but we’ll still have temperatures into the 30s.

Clouds will clear up Sunday, but temperatures will still be on the cool side.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 41. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 23.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 47. Overnight, mostly cloudy early, then becoming clear. Low of 26.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high of 49. Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low of 30.

Gulf Coast

A few showers possible early with cloudy skies throughout the day. Temps holding in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 37.