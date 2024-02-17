Mississippi Skies: Very chilly weather Sunday morning, Sunday night Published 9:16 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

We’ll wake up to sunshine in northern Mississippi, but don’t let the sunny skies catch you off guard.

Wind chills will dip into the teens before the day begins to warm for people in the northern counties. Still, even in central Mississippi, cool temps and strong breezes will keep everyone chilly throughout the morning. We’ll even have some frost across most of the state Sunday night.

Clouds in southern Mississippi will clear, leaving behind sunny skies for several days this week. We’ll warm up a few degrees every day.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 50. Clear Sunday night with a low of 25.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 51. Frost overnight. Mostly clear with a low of 26.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 53. Frost overnight. Mostly clear with a low of 27.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy early, then gradually clearing. High of 59. Mostly clear overnight with some frost. Low of 31.