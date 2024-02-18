Mississippi officer seriously injured after being run over by patient in hospital parking lot

Published 6:25 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer was seriously injured when he was run over in a hospital parking by a man he was trying to help.

Officials say the Jackson police officer was trying to interact with a Merit Health Central patient who was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode.

The incident occurred at the South Jackson hospital parking lot Friday morning.

As of Friday evening, the officer was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

The suspect, Nicholas Glocer, 32, reportedly fled the scene and was arrested at Lynch Street near Westover. The vehicle that was involved in the incident was recovered.

Glover has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault against an officer and one count of felony fleeing.

The incident is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

