Mississippi Skies: Next round of rainy weather on the way. When will it arrive?

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, February 18, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Monday will be quite sunny and comfortable, but we’ll have to get through a cold morning, first. We’ll have some chilly wind chills, even along the Gulf Coast.

By afternoon, we’ll be in the upper-50s in the north to the mid-60s in the south.

Monday night will be another chilly night with freezing temperatures from northern Mississippi to southern Mississippi.

Our next round of rain looks like it will be Thursday into Thursday night, but it won’t be rainy throughout the state. Most of the rain will stay in northern Mississippi with a few showers possible into central and southern Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 57. Clear Monday night with a low of 31.

Central Mississippi

Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny with a high of 58. More frost overnight with a low of 32 under clear skies.

South Mississippi

Plenty of frost early. Sunny with a high of 60. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 33. Some frost on the ground by morning.

Gulf Coast

Frost early. Sunny with a high of 64. Overnight, frosty and clear with a low of 35.

