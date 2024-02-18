Mississippi teen later dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler on Alabama interstate, troopers report Published 6:31 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

A Mississippi teenager was killed last week after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, state troopers said.

The accident happened on Tuesday night on Interstate 59, approximately 7 miles north of Livingston.

Emanuel Hernandez, 19, of Meridian, Mississippi, was driving a Honda Civic that collided with a Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by Amit Kumar of California.

Alabama troopers identified Hernandez on Friday. Investigators said he was not using seat belt at the time of the wreck and was ejected in the collision.

He was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, but died Wednesday of his injuries.