Officer-involved shooting ends with death of armed suspect, Mississippi officials report Published 5:54 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a man who was reportedly threatening a person with a gun.

The shooting that involved officers with the Tupelo Police Department occurred after a 911 call was placed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a TPD press release.

The press release posted on Facebook:

TPD officers were dispatched to an emergency 911 call in the 3000 block of Huey Road for a disturbance involving an adult male suspect threatening the caller with a gun.

Officers encountered an armed suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All victims are safe and uninjured and there are no other suspects at this time. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigative agency.

This information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation. We are in the very early stages of this investigation and our understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as the evidence is collected and analyzed.

More information will be released when appropriate.