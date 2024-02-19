Adult men charged with murder of juvenile in Mississippi city Published 10:24 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

A Mississippi police department is investigating a murder of a juvenile and the shooting injury of another. Adult men have been charged in the shootings.

The fatal shooting took place on Government Street in Tupelo Sunday.

TPD officers initially responded to a call of shots fired in the Hancock and Boggan Drive area around noon. Officers recovered evidence of a shooting and learned that one juvenile male had been taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later Sunday afternoon, around 4:30, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Government Street for a shooting report and discovered the body of a juvenile male believed to be a victim of the earlier shooting.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two adult males who were each charged with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. TPD is not searching for any other suspects currently.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation and more information, including names, will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.