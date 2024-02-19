Do you recognize this vehicle? The driver is wanted in a Mississippi shooting. Published 10:18 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

A rural Mississippi county’s sheriff’s department is searching for a shooting suspect.

According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road Sunday around 3:10 p.m.

Investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the occupants/vehicle owner of the pictured vehicle. Witness(es) reported a white male exited the vehicle and proceeded to discharge a firearm in the direction of vehicles, residences, and people.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.