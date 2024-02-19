Mississippi pet groomer arrested on animal cruelty charges after pet deaths, injuries Published 6:37 am Monday, February 19, 2024

A Mississippi pet groomer was arrested after two dogs died and other animals were injured while reportedly in her care.

WXXV in Gulfport reports that Nichole “Nikki” Anderson, 36, turned herself in to Gautier Police on Friday after warrants had been issued for her arrest.

An investigation into Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too in Gautier began when officers responded to a Crime Stoppers tip of alleged animal abuse, neglect, and illegal boarding.

Anderson has been charged with five counts of animal cruelty and two counts of false pretense.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that two dogs were killed while under Anderson’s care. One of the dogs died after reportedly being mauled by another dog. The other dog died after being hit by a car, police said.

Police say two other dogs and a cat were also injured at the grooming service.

Police say the false pretense charges stem from Anderson offering animal boarding services that she is not licensed to provide.

Prior to the arrest, Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too was ordered to cease all business operations after an investigation found multiple city code violations.