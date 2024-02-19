Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Florida

Published 10:15 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Escambia County, Fla., Sheriff's Department photo

A man wanted for a first-degree murder of a Laurel man was arrested near Pensacola, Fla., Monday.

According to WDAM TV, James Tickner, 43, of Taylorsville, is the suspect in a Sunday murder in Jones County. He is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

It was reported that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a body found Sunday on Shiloh Church Road after responding to a shots fired call. The victim was identified as William Leo Busker, 33, of Laurel.

According to JCSD, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Shiloh Church Road, where the first responding deputy found Busker, who had gunshot wounds, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

