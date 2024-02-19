Mississippi Skies: Next weather event could bring strong winds

Published 10:12 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Our frigid nights are over, at least for a while, as the lowest we go is around 40 degrees Tuesday night. We’ll be sunny across the state with highs in the 60s with the possibility of 70 along the Gulf Coast.

Our next weather event will be Thursday. Although we’ll still be mostly sunny, we’ll have the risk of some strong winds causing problems with high profile vehicles and trees. Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sunny with a high of 63. Tuesday night, clear with a low of 40.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 66. Clear overnight with a low of 42

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 68. Overnight, clear with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 70. Clear overnight with a low of 47.

More News

Mississippi pet groomer arrested on animal cruelty charges after pet deaths, injuries

Mississippi officials: Roundabouts greatly reducing severe, fatal crashes up to 90% at intersections

Mississippi Secretary of State: Artificial intelligence increasingly used to bilk residents in investment fraud schemes

Mississippi correctional officer charged with taking contraband into jail

Print Article