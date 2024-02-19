Mississippi Skies: Next weather event could bring strong winds Published 10:12 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Our frigid nights are over, at least for a while, as the lowest we go is around 40 degrees Tuesday night. We’ll be sunny across the state with highs in the 60s with the possibility of 70 along the Gulf Coast.

Our next weather event will be Thursday. Although we’ll still be mostly sunny, we’ll have the risk of some strong winds causing problems with high profile vehicles and trees. Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 63. Tuesday night, clear with a low of 40.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 66. Clear overnight with a low of 42

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 68. Overnight, clear with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 70. Clear overnight with a low of 47.