Two killed in Mississippi fire Published 10:19 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Two people were killed when their rural Mississippi home caught fire Monday.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, responders were dispatched to a residential structure fire on County Road 119 about 6:30 a.m.

LCFD Engine 10 arrived on scene to find a 1000 square foot structure with most of the home involved. Firefighters were alerted that there were two possible occupants in the home.

LCFD firefighters immediately began an interior search via a front bedroom window and were able to locate one occupant. The person was removed from the home, and immediate life-saving measures were started by LCFD and Baptist EMS personnel.

Unfortunately, due to the involvement of the rest of the home, the interior attack crew was forced to evacuate the home before locating the second occupant.

Firefighters continued a brief defensive fire attack before quickly returning inside to finish extinguishing the fire. The second occupant was located after the fire was contained, and both individuals of the home were pronounced deceased by Lafayette County Coroner’s Office on the scene.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office, along with LCFD and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office fire investigators, are investigating the cause of the fire.

This will be a dual investigation by Mississippi Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.