Men charged in shooting death Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Tupelo Police officers have arrested two Tupelo men for the shooting death of a juvenile and the wounding of another that happened Sunday.

Reginald Thomas, 22, and Devonta Sharkey, 23, were each charged with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.

“We are saddened by the tragic and violent event that occurred Sunday. The loss of life, especially the loss of a young person to gun violence, is heartbreaking.” said Tupelo Chief of Police John Quaka

“Based on evidence collected and information detectives gathered during interviews, Reginald Thomas and Devonta Sharkey are responsible for the death of the juvenile and the shooting injury of the other juvenile. Our detectives worked thoroughly and were able to quickly identify the suspects on Sunday. The arrests were made the same day.” Chief Quaka said.

Thomas and Sharkey had their initial appearances before Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen Tuesday. Bond was denied for both.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.