Mississippi Skies: Approaching front brings our next shot of wet weather Published 9:31 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Although most of the state will be sunny and warm Wednesday, an approaching front with our next chance for rain is just around the corner.

Some of us could get a heavy shower or two Thursday and Thursday night, but this system will move through much faster than the previous few fronts, and not everyone will receive rain this time around.

Our best chances for rain will be in northern and central Mississippi Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Southern areas of the state may not even get any rain at all this time.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 71. Becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday evening, then clearing overnight. Low of 54.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. Winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 52. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 72 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog possible early, then partly sunny. Gradually becoming sunny with a high of 70. Overnight, partly cloudy with a low of 52.