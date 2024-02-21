19 injured in multi-vehicle crashes involving 18-wheelers, overturned log truck. Heavy fog may have been factor. Published 9:33 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Heavy fog may have been a factor in a massive multi-vehicle crash that involved approximately 20 vehicles were involved, including 18-wheelers, and injured 19 people.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Ben Pitts Road, west of Laurel in Jones County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Transportation website reported that all lanes were blocked in both directions on U.S. 84.

The website also reported low visibility due to heavy fog in the area.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that approximately 20 vehicles were involved, including 18-wheelers and an overturned log truck.

Of the 19 injured in what had been described as a “mass casualty” incident, 10 were sent to a local hospital. The others refused transportation to the hospital.

EMServe Ambulance and emergency agencies from Covington and Jones counties assisted in the incident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to handle the investigation.