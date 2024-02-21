Mississippi couple who had been together for 50 years perished in early morning house fire, officials report Published 9:48 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Officials have identified the Mississippi couple who died in an early morning house fire Monday.

Rickey Wray, 72, and his wife, Cathy Wray, 74, both long-time residents of Lafayette County in north Mississippi died in a house fire in Abbeville.

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to the Wray’s home in the 100 block of County Road 119 in Abbeville around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by their children to help with the funeral expenses.

“They were the sweetest and kindest souls who loved everyone they met. Rickey was a Vietnam veteran, and Cathy never was a stranger to anyone,” Jennifer Perez wrote in the description on the GoFundMe page. “The two of them had been together for 50 years and loved each other so much.”

Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East said no foul play is expected at this time.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Lafayette County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department, are investigating the cause of the fire.