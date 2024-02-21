Mississippi police officer reportedly in uniform, on duty when arrested for shoplifting

Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after she reportedly shoplifted items from a sporting goods store.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Robin Conners, 33, was charged with shoplifting/less than $1,000 after she was reportedly caught shoplifting at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Columbus.

Columbus police were called about the shoplifting incident at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Conner was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

According to police, Conners was on-duty and in uniform in a patrol car during the incident.

Her court date is set for April 4.

