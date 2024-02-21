Mississippi Skies: Front could bring wet weather to Mississippi Thursday Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Our chance for rain arrives Thursday, but it won’t last nearly as long as the last few systems.

The more north one lives in the Magnolia State, the higher chance of rain. Gulf Coast communities have a slight chance for a shower or two, but some southern Mississippi communities will only have some clouds and gusty winds.

Northern communities could have some heavy rainfall late in the afternoon and evening with a thunderstorm or two possible.

Everyone in the state will have the risk of some gusty winds. We could have a few trees and large limbs come down with the threat of isolated power outages. It could also make driving difficult for larger vehicles and trucks. We could have wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the late afternoon. High of 67. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Showers likely overnight with a storm or two possible. Low of 46.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 73 and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy overnight with showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening, showers likely overnight, and a storm or two possible around midnight. Low of 50 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 74. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are likely. Mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of a shower before midnight. Low of 55 with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy, then clearing. High of 73. Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a slight chance of a stray shower. Low of 60.