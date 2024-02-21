Occupied Mississippi school bus hit by 18-wheeler Published 9:12 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

A Jefferson Davis County school bus carrying students in the after-school program was hit by an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was traveling down Shivers Booth Road when it crossed in front of the path of the tractor-trailer driven by Denelius Dampier on Old Hebron Road.

Dampier drives for Heartland Express and just left his house on Walker Road headed to work.

Several of the eight students on the bus had cuts and scrapes, but no major injuries and none were transported to the hospital. The driver of the bus, Tomie Bryant, was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Holley Cochran/The Prentiss Headlight