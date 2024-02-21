Robber pulls gun on Mississippi Family Dollar cashiers counting cash after store closes Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Mississippi police are investigating after an armed robber reportedly pulled a gun on a Family Dollar cashier and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Centreville Police Department received a call shortly after 10 p.m. from a female reporting the robbery at the Family Dollar Store on Cosby Street in Centreville.

The robbery reportedly happened after the store closed at 10 p.m. Two cashiers were inside counting cash and making final paperwork and two maintenance workers were cleaning floors when the robbery occurred.

The armed robber was described as a male carrying a pistol with a mask covering his face.

The suspect reportedly held the cashier at gun point and demanded all of the money from the store. After getting the money, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Centreville Police Department. Anyone with information can call 601-845-5917 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-442-5001.