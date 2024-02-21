Suspect killed, K9 officer injured after pursuit ends with shooting involving Mississippi deputies Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

An MBI press release reports:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on February 21st, 2024, near U.S. 61, South of MS 3 in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department were involved in a vehicle pursuit when deputies initiated a PIT maneuver on the subject’s vehicle. The vehicle then came to a stop and a K9 was released, the subject discharged a weapon, striking the K9. Deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.

The subject received fatal injuries. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical

injuries. The K9 received serious injuries and is being treated at a local veterinary hospital. This

information is preliminary and subject to change.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the

investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.