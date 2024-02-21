Suspect killed, K9 officer injured after pursuit ends with shooting involving Mississippi deputies

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

Police lights at night in the city

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

An MBI press release reports:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on February 21st, 2024, near U.S. 61, South of MS 3 in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Deputies with the sheriff’s department were involved in a vehicle pursuit when deputies initiated a PIT maneuver on the subject’s vehicle. The vehicle then came to a stop and a K9 was released, the subject discharged a weapon, striking the K9. Deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject.

The subject received fatal injuries. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical
injuries. The K9 received serious injuries and is being treated at a local veterinary hospital. This
information is preliminary and subject to change.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the
investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

 

More News

Mississippi couple who had been together for 50 years perished in early morning house fire, officials report

19 injured in multi-vehicle crashes involving 18-wheelers, overturned log truck. Heavy fog may have been factor.

$12,500 reward offered to help solve Mississippi man’s murder

Men charged in shooting death

Print Article