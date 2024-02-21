Topgolf’s first Mississippi venue nearing reality with groundbreaking set for Monday Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Construction of Topgolf’s first Mississippi venue will be officially underway when the company hosts a groundbreaking on its Ridgeland site on Monday.

WJTV in Jackson reports that the ceremony will be on Feb. 26.

The development is planned for an area near Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, at the intersection of Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road.

The venue is expected to open by the end of 2024. Once open, the venue will employ about 200 people.

It has been nearly a year and a half since officials announced plans for the Topgolf venue in Ridgeland in September 2022. Since then, the project has been making its way through the approval process.

In 2022, officials said the two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. The Topgolf venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls. Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam, is the most trusted ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf’s Jackson venue will employ approximately 200 Playmakers – aka Topgolf Associates – further strengthening the region’s economy.

Officials from PraCon Global Investment Group, a Mississippi company headquartered in Jackson, say the Topgolf center is just one part of the project they hope will also include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.