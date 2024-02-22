Mississippi men facing a nearly a dozen charges Published 9:17 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Two men are facing nearly a dozen charges after the Hattiesburg Police Department Special Operation Division officers arrested them about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The individuals were arrested in the 2600 block of 7th Street in Hattiesburg after a traffic stop.

Rickey Louis Washington, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with the following:

one (1) count of controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams / less than 250 grams)

one (1) count of controlled substance: possession of schedule I – II drugs (dilaudid, amphetamine) (.1 gram – less than 2 grams)

one (1) count of controlled substance: possession of schedule I – II drugs (methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy) (over 2 to 10 grams)

three (3) counts of a controlled substance, trafficking

one (1) count of weapon, possession by a convicted felon

one (1) count of controlled substance, enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at crime

Cory Frederick Belton, 32, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with:

one (1) count of controlled substance: possession of schedule I – II drugs (over 2 to 10 grams)

one (1) count of a controlled substance, trafficking

one (1) count of controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams / less than 250 grams).

Both individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.