Mississippi Skies: As the front moves out of Mississippi, when will the wet weather end? When will we have a chance for some severe weather? Published 9:05 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

A front is quickly moving through the Magnolia State with some clouds and rain. If you’re hoping for a pattern change of nicer weekends instead of the rain and storms we’ve had the past few weekends, you’re in luck. Any rain is expected to move out of the state by early Friday morning, leaving behind some clouds and gusty winds.

Skies will clear in the north part of the state early with gradual clearing throughout the state as the day continues. The rest of the weekend will be sunny, warm, and breezy.

We’re keeping an eye on models for the middle of next week. Forecasts can and will change, but the Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring the potential for some severe weather. According to their severe weather statement, there is a better chance for strong to severe storms the farther north one travels in the state.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 64. Friday night, clear with a low of 42.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny, then clearing with a high of 69. Breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear with a low of 44 overnight.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny with a high of 70. Clear Friday night with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy in the morning, then gradually clearing. Breezy with a high of 74. Clear overnight with a low of 47.