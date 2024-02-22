States where people own the most motorcycles Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The need for speed, the open road, the wind in your face—there are plenty of reasons to own a motorcycle.

Motorcyclists are sometimes adrenaline-seekers, and maybe it’s because they receive positive feedback in the saddle. A University of California, Los Angeles study published in 2019 and sponsored by Harley-Davidson Inc. showed that riding reduced stress in participants while increasing their heart rates, adrenaline levels, and brain activity.

Motorcycles are also cheaper than cars, and in places where personal transportation is needed to get around—which includes most of the United States—that can make a huge difference. Despite falling 2.4% year over year, the average price of a new car reached $48,759 in December 2023. The average new bike costs less than a quarter of that amount.

Advances in electric batteries and e-motorcycles are making it more sustainable to ride too. Motorcycles produce significantly more pollution per kilometer than cars, so widespread adoption of these more sustainable machines could put a serious dent in planet-warming emissions.

Cheap Insurance compiled a ranking of the states with the most motorcycle owners using data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Motorcycle registration figures were from Jan. 1, 2023, and were normalized per 10,000 residents using estimated state populations from the Census Bureau as of July.

From Alaska to Florida, the United States is home to nearly 8.8 million registered motorcycles. California leads the nation in total ownership, while Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas round out the top five states. While the Lone Star State ranks high for having the most owners, it falls to 50th on this list with only 129 motorcycles per 10,000 residents, ahead of only Washington D.C., with 68 motorcycles per 10,000 residents.

When looking at the number of motorcycles per 10,000 residents, three of the top eight states have a population of 1 million or fewer, and only two of the top 10 have more than 2 million citizens.





Cheap Insurance

The US has nearly 9M registered motorcycles

While American motorcycle ownership has not risen much since 2009—just 639,650 additional registrations were recorded in the 14 subsequent years—that annum marked the last of at least seven consecutive years in which registrations increased by at least 449,424 year over year.

When it comes to trends over the past two decades, the IIHS noted that there has been a growing adoption of anti-lock brakes from 2002 to 2023. Anti-lock brakes were available in only 0.2% of registered on-road motorcycles in 2002, but that figure shot up to 19.9% in 2023. That nearly mirrored the rise of anti-lock braking systems as an optional feature in registered motorcycles over the same span (from 1.3% to 17.3%). Another change in that time period was the average age of registered bikes, which was 9.0 years in 2002 but 14.3 years in 2023.

Cruisers (38.2% in 2023) and touring bikes (23.5%) own by far the largest shares of registered motorcycles, per IIHS, while chopper (0.4%) and scooter (7.9%) registrations have leveled off in the last decade-plus but are likely being undercounted due to the chopper being a newer class designation and the scooter having smaller engines that may not always require registration.

Canva

#51. District of Columbia

– Registered motorcycles: 4,610

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 68

Canva

#50. Texas

– Registered motorcycles: 394,351

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 129

Canva

#49. New Jersey

– Registered motorcycles: 161,348

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 174

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call // Getty Images

#48. Louisiana

– Registered motorcycles: 80,208

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 175

Canva

#47. Mississippi

– Registered motorcycles: 53,311

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 181

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Zenith Watches/The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride // Getty Images

#46. New York

– Registered motorcycles: 370,101

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 189

Canva

#45. Maryland

– Registered motorcycles: 119,139

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 193

Canva

#44. Missouri

– Registered motorcycles: 126,441

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 204

Megan Varner // Getty Images

#43. Georgia

– Registered motorcycles: 236,276

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 214

Scott Eisen // Getty Images

#42. Massachusetts

– Registered motorcycles: 155,408

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 222

Canva

#40. Virginia (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 194,400

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 223

Scott Olson // Getty Images

#40. Illinois (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 280,058

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 223

Canva

#39. North Carolina

– Registered motorcycles: 253,643

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 234

Canva

#37. Connecticut (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 86,787

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 240

APU GOMES/AFP // Getty Images

#37. California (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 936,809

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 240

Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN // Getty Images

#36. Hawaii

– Registered motorcycles: 34,805

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 243

Canva

#35. Arkansas

– Registered motorcycles: 75,902

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 247

Canva

#34. Michigan

– Registered motorcycles: 249,872

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 249

Canva

#33. Rhode Island

– Registered motorcycles: 28,376

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 259

Robert Alexander // Getty Images

#32. Tennessee

– Registered motorcycles: 184,982

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 260

Canva

#31. Delaware

– Registered motorcycles: 27,118

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 263

In Pictures Ltd./Corbis // Getty Images

#30. Nevada

– Registered motorcycles: 86,060

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 269

Canva

#29. Kentucky

– Registered motorcycles: 124,923

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 276

Canva

#28. South Carolina

– Registered motorcycles: 153,359

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 285

Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

#27. Florida

– Registered motorcycles: 668,046

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 295

Canva

#26. Oklahoma

– Registered motorcycles: 120,364

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 297

Canva

#25. Nebraska

– Registered motorcycles: 58,922

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 298

Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images

#24. Washington

– Registered motorcycles: 236,862

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 303

Canva

#23. Alaska

– Registered motorcycles: 22,394

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 305

Canva

#22. West Virginia

– Registered motorcycles: 54,165

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 306

Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

#21. Utah

– Registered motorcycles: 105,029

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 307

Canva

#20. Arizona

– Registered motorcycles: 228,749

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 308

Canva

#19. Pennsylvania

– Registered motorcycles: 403,039

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 311

Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times // Getty Images

#18. New Mexico

– Registered motorcycles: 66,525

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 315

Otto Greule Jr // Getty Images

#17. Oregon

– Registered motorcycles: 136,648

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 323

Canva

#16. Alabama

– Registered motorcycles: 173,795

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 340

Canva

#15. Kansas

– Registered motorcycles: 101,530

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 345

Dave Etheridge-Barnes // Getty Images

#13. Colorado (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 203,396

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 346

Canva

#13. Ohio (tie)

– Registered motorcycles: 407,952

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 346

Canva

#12. Indiana

– Registered motorcycles: 238,729

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 348

Canva

#11. Minnesota

– Registered motorcycles: 208,616

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 364

Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images

#10. Vermont

– Registered motorcycles: 23,775

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 367

Canva

#9. Idaho

– Registered motorcycles: 75,017

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 382

In Pictures Ltd./Corbis // Getty Images

#8. Wyoming

– Registered motorcycles: 25,772

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 441

Scott Olson // Getty Images

#7. North Dakota

– Registered motorcycles: 35,589

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 454

Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald // Getty Images

#6. Maine

– Registered motorcycles: 63,835

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 457

Canva

#5. Iowa

– Registered motorcycles: 171,380

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 534

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images // Getty Images

#4. Wisconsin

– Registered motorcycles: 320,021

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 541

Scott Olson // Getty Images

#3. South Dakota

– Registered motorcycles: 54,596

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 594

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP // Getty Images

#2. New Hampshire

– Registered motorcycles: 90,235

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 644

Canva

#1. Montana

– Registered motorcycles: 77,212

– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 682

