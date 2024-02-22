States where people own the most motorcycles
Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024
The need for speed, the open road, the wind in your face—there are plenty of reasons to own a motorcycle.
Motorcyclists are sometimes adrenaline-seekers, and maybe it’s because they receive positive feedback in the saddle. A University of California, Los Angeles study published in 2019 and sponsored by Harley-Davidson Inc. showed that riding reduced stress in participants while increasing their heart rates, adrenaline levels, and brain activity.
Motorcycles are also cheaper than cars, and in places where personal transportation is needed to get around—which includes most of the United States—that can make a huge difference. Despite falling 2.4% year over year, the average price of a new car reached $48,759 in December 2023. The average new bike costs less than a quarter of that amount.
Advances in electric batteries and e-motorcycles are making it more sustainable to ride too. Motorcycles produce significantly more pollution per kilometer than cars, so widespread adoption of these more sustainable machines could put a serious dent in planet-warming emissions.
Cheap Insurance compiled a ranking of the states with the most motorcycle owners using data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Motorcycle registration figures were from Jan. 1, 2023, and were normalized per 10,000 residents using estimated state populations from the Census Bureau as of July.
From Alaska to Florida, the United States is home to nearly 8.8 million registered motorcycles. California leads the nation in total ownership, while Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas round out the top five states. While the Lone Star State ranks high for having the most owners, it falls to 50th on this list with only 129 motorcycles per 10,000 residents, ahead of only Washington D.C., with 68 motorcycles per 10,000 residents.
When looking at the number of motorcycles per 10,000 residents, three of the top eight states have a population of 1 million or fewer, and only two of the top 10 have more than 2 million citizens.
The US has nearly 9M registered motorcycles
While American motorcycle ownership has not risen much since 2009—just 639,650 additional registrations were recorded in the 14 subsequent years—that annum marked the last of at least seven consecutive years in which registrations increased by at least 449,424 year over year.
When it comes to trends over the past two decades, the IIHS noted that there has been a growing adoption of anti-lock brakes from 2002 to 2023. Anti-lock brakes were available in only 0.2% of registered on-road motorcycles in 2002, but that figure shot up to 19.9% in 2023. That nearly mirrored the rise of anti-lock braking systems as an optional feature in registered motorcycles over the same span (from 1.3% to 17.3%). Another change in that time period was the average age of registered bikes, which was 9.0 years in 2002 but 14.3 years in 2023.
Cruisers (38.2% in 2023) and touring bikes (23.5%) own by far the largest shares of registered motorcycles, per IIHS, while chopper (0.4%) and scooter (7.9%) registrations have leveled off in the last decade-plus but are likely being undercounted due to the chopper being a newer class designation and the scooter having smaller engines that may not always require registration.
Canva
#51. District of Columbia
– Registered motorcycles: 4,610
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 68
Canva
#50. Texas
– Registered motorcycles: 394,351
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 129
Canva
#49. New Jersey
– Registered motorcycles: 161,348
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 174
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call // Getty Images
#48. Louisiana
– Registered motorcycles: 80,208
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 175
Canva
#47. Mississippi
– Registered motorcycles: 53,311
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 181
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Zenith Watches/The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride // Getty Images
#46. New York
– Registered motorcycles: 370,101
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 189
Canva
#45. Maryland
– Registered motorcycles: 119,139
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 193
Canva
#44. Missouri
– Registered motorcycles: 126,441
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 204
Megan Varner // Getty Images
#43. Georgia
– Registered motorcycles: 236,276
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 214
Scott Eisen // Getty Images
#42. Massachusetts
– Registered motorcycles: 155,408
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 222
Canva
#40. Virginia (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 194,400
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 223
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#40. Illinois (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 280,058
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 223
Canva
#39. North Carolina
– Registered motorcycles: 253,643
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 234
Canva
#37. Connecticut (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 86,787
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 240
APU GOMES/AFP // Getty Images
#37. California (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 936,809
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 240
Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN // Getty Images
#36. Hawaii
– Registered motorcycles: 34,805
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 243
Canva
#35. Arkansas
– Registered motorcycles: 75,902
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 247
Canva
#34. Michigan
– Registered motorcycles: 249,872
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 249
Canva
#33. Rhode Island
– Registered motorcycles: 28,376
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 259
Robert Alexander // Getty Images
#32. Tennessee
– Registered motorcycles: 184,982
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 260
Canva
#31. Delaware
– Registered motorcycles: 27,118
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 263
In Pictures Ltd./Corbis // Getty Images
#30. Nevada
– Registered motorcycles: 86,060
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 269
Canva
#29. Kentucky
– Registered motorcycles: 124,923
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 276
Canva
#28. South Carolina
– Registered motorcycles: 153,359
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 285
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images
#27. Florida
– Registered motorcycles: 668,046
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 295
Canva
#26. Oklahoma
– Registered motorcycles: 120,364
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 297
Canva
#25. Nebraska
– Registered motorcycles: 58,922
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 298
Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images
#24. Washington
– Registered motorcycles: 236,862
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 303
Canva
#23. Alaska
– Registered motorcycles: 22,394
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 305
Canva
#22. West Virginia
– Registered motorcycles: 54,165
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 306
Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#21. Utah
– Registered motorcycles: 105,029
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 307
Canva
#20. Arizona
– Registered motorcycles: 228,749
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 308
Canva
#19. Pennsylvania
– Registered motorcycles: 403,039
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 311
Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times // Getty Images
#18. New Mexico
– Registered motorcycles: 66,525
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 315
Otto Greule Jr // Getty Images
#17. Oregon
– Registered motorcycles: 136,648
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 323
Canva
#16. Alabama
– Registered motorcycles: 173,795
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 340
Canva
#15. Kansas
– Registered motorcycles: 101,530
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 345
Dave Etheridge-Barnes // Getty Images
#13. Colorado (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 203,396
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 346
Canva
#13. Ohio (tie)
– Registered motorcycles: 407,952
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 346
Canva
#12. Indiana
– Registered motorcycles: 238,729
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 348
Canva
#11. Minnesota
– Registered motorcycles: 208,616
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 364
Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
#10. Vermont
– Registered motorcycles: 23,775
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 367
Canva
#9. Idaho
– Registered motorcycles: 75,017
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 382
In Pictures Ltd./Corbis // Getty Images
#8. Wyoming
– Registered motorcycles: 25,772
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 441
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#7. North Dakota
– Registered motorcycles: 35,589
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 454
Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#6. Maine
– Registered motorcycles: 63,835
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 457
Canva
#5. Iowa
– Registered motorcycles: 171,380
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 534
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images // Getty Images
#4. Wisconsin
– Registered motorcycles: 320,021
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 541
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#3. South Dakota
– Registered motorcycles: 54,596
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 594
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP // Getty Images
#2. New Hampshire
– Registered motorcycles: 90,235
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 644
Canva
#1. Montana
– Registered motorcycles: 77,212
– Motorcycles per 10K residents: 682
Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.
This story originally appeared on Cheap Insurance and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.