SWAT team assists in response to armed robbery of Mississippi vape shop Published 12:10 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly robbed a vape shop at gunpoint.

The Starkville Police Department reported via Facebook that Joseph Whitfield, 26, of Starkville was charged with armed robbery.

Police officers, with the assistance of the SWAT team and Oktibbeha County deputies, responded to an incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb, 21, at Starkville Smoke and Vape, 610 Highway 12.

Whitfield was reportedly armed with a handgun during the incident. Police say that no injuries were reported.

Whitfield remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

“The quick and safe resolution wouldn’t have been possible without the combined efforts of the Starkville Police Department Patrol, Investigations, and SWAT, along with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office,” the police said. “Additionally, we appreciate the local businesses who assisted us with important information.”