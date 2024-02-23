Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi house identified as Marine veteran who had been missing for years Published 10:19 am Friday, February 23, 2024

With the help of DNA technology, officials have identified the human remains found in an abandoned Mississippi house as a U.S. Marine veteran who had been missing for more than a decade.

WLBT in Jackson reports the identity of the man as Gary Lockhart.

Jackson Police found the remains in March 2023 in an abandoned house on Cooper Road in South Jackson.

Othram Laboratories, a company specializing in forensic genetic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, disappearances, and identifying unidentified remains, worked with the Mississippi State Crime Lab to identify the remains.

Locakhart’s children had been looking for their father for over a decade.

No cause of death has been determined. How long Lockhart’s remains had been in the abandoned house before being discovered is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here for more on this story from WLBT.