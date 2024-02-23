Mississippi Dollar General robbed by men using a shotgun; suspects on the run Published 10:36 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Two men used a shotgun to rob a Dollar General in a small Mississippi community. The robbery occurred Wednesday, but law enforcement officials released the information Friday. The suspects have not been captured.

The Dollar General is in New Hope in Lowndes County.

According to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident occurred around 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Dollar General on Lake Lowndes Road. No injuries were reported to deputies.

The two individuals entered the store just before closing wearing all black clothing with white gloves and masks. The individuals held the clerks at gunpoint, took the money from the register and left the store on foot. Images from video surveillance have now been obtained of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers and are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.