Mississippi man killed, another person injured in wreck while turning on rural Mississippi highway Published 6:09 am Friday, February 23, 2024

A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed, and at least one other person was injured in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Gravel Springs Road east of Senatobia.

Carl Mahan, 61, died when the car he was riding in as a passenger was trying to make a left turn onto the highway. The car crashed into an SUV traveling east on the highway, according to the MHP report.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Tennessee man, was also injured in the wreck.

The condition of the SUV driver, a 59-year-old Senatobia man, was not provided.