Mississippi man killed, another person injured in wreck while turning on rural Mississippi highway

Published 6:09 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed, and at least one other person was injured in a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Gravel Springs Road east of Senatobia.

Carl Mahan, 61, died when the car he was riding in as a passenger was trying to make a left turn onto the highway. The car crashed into an SUV traveling east on the highway, according to the MHP report.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Tennessee man, was also injured in the wreck.

The condition of the SUV driver, a 59-year-old Senatobia man, was not provided.

 

More News

Mississippi men facing a nearly a dozen charges

Mississippi Skies: As the front moves out of Mississippi, when will the wet weather end? When will we have a chance for some severe weather?

Mississippi small town public works director injured in hit-and-run while on job. Police searching for truck that fled scene.

Mississippi Department of Health: Medical marijuana testing facility ‘poses threat to public health,’ seeks to revoke license

Print Article