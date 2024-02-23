Two confirmed dead after military helicopter crashes during training flight over Mississippi skies Published 4:50 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Two people are confirmed dead after a military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Mississippi Friday.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released a statement about the crash Friday afternoon.

“Today at approximately 2pm, the Mississippi National Guard experienced an Apache AH-64 helicopter crash during a routine training flight in Prentiss County,” Reeves wrote on social media. “Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local authorities.”

“Please join First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves and me in praying for the two Guardsmen and their families. Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them,” Reeves wrote. “Please keep the members of the Mississippi National Guard and their Families in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” the statement from the National Guard said.

Officials from Prentiss County say the aircraft went down near Booneville off Highway 30 near Mt. Olive Baptist Church.