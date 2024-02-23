Mississippi Skies: Warm weather is arriving. How high will temperatures go this week? Published 10:31 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

It’s still February, but our temperatures are going to remind us of April soon.

We’ll stay cool with lows in the 30s Saturday. By Tuesday, we’ll all be in the mid-70s to upper-70s with some 80s possible. We’ll also have some humidity discomfort as a front approaches, bringing rain Wednesday. We could see some severe weather Wednesday, too, especially in northern parts of the state.

We’ll also have plenty of sunshine the next several days.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 69. Saturday night, clear with a low of 34.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 66. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 70. Very windy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Clear overnight with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 74. Clear overnight with a low of 44.