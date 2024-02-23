Mother charged with murder after 9-month-old child dies in Mississippi hospital Published 1:45 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

A Mississippi woman has been arrested on the charge of second-degree murder after her 9-month-old infant died in a hospital.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Chelsea Anding, 38, was initially arrested Wednesday on the charge of felony child abuse.

The infant was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez with an injury to the back of the head and from there was airlifted to Jackson, Green said.

“We got a call from a social worker at Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson on Tuesday and arrested her on Wednesday,” Green said. “Her charge was upgraded to second-degree murder at her arraignment this morning with Judge (Christina) Daugherty. We’re waiting for the full list of injuries from the hospital but the initial injury was trauma to the back of the head.”

Green said Anding had four other children under six.

“It’s no excuse but she is a stay-at-home mom and possibly got overwhelmed,” Green said. “It’s a tragedy all around. The other children have been removed from the home until the CPS investigation is complete.”

Green said Anding’s bond was set at $500,000 at arraignment.