What states are sending the most people to Mississippi?

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Mississippi using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Mississippi from a different state in 2022.

#25. Wisconsin

– 415 people moved to Mississippi from Wisconsin in 2022, making up 0.59% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #35 most common state for people moving away from Wisconsin

#24. Michigan

– 512 people moved to Mississippi from Michigan in 2022, making up 0.73% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #37 most common state for people moving away from Michigan

#23. Idaho

– 557 people moved to Mississippi from Idaho in 2022, making up 0.80% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #24 most common state for people moving away from Idaho

#22. Hawaii

– 559 people moved to Mississippi from Hawaii in 2022, making up 0.80% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #26 most common state for people moving away from Hawaii

#21. Kansas

– 567 people moved to Mississippi from Kansas in 2022, making up 0.81% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #26 most common state for people moving away from Kansas

#20. Missouri

– 686 people moved to Mississippi from Missouri in 2022, making up 0.98% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #37 most common state for people moving away from Missouri

#19. Nevada

– 693 people moved to Mississippi from Nevada in 2022, making up 0.99% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #36 most common state for people moving away from Nevada

#18. Illinois

– 847 people moved to Mississippi from Illinois in 2022, making up 1.21% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #39 most common state for people moving away from Illinois

#17. Kentucky

– 857 people moved to Mississippi from Kentucky in 2022, making up 1.23% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #20 most common state for people moving away from Kentucky

#16. Indiana

– 872 people moved to Mississippi from Indiana in 2022, making up 1.25% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #28 most common state for people moving away from Indiana

#15. Nebraska

– 932 people moved to Mississippi from Nebraska in 2022, making up 1.33% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Nebraska

#14. Arkansas

– 1,290 people moved to Mississippi from Arkansas in 2022, making up 1.84% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Arkansas

#13. South Carolina

– 1,356 people moved to Mississippi from South Carolina in 2022, making up 1.94% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #25 most common state for people moving away from South Carolina

#12. Virginia

– 1,506 people moved to Mississippi from Virginia in 2022, making up 2.15% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #33 most common state for people moving away from Virginia

#11. California

– 1,638 people moved to Mississippi from California in 2022, making up 2.34% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #43 most common state for people moving away from California

#10. North Carolina

– 1,715 people moved to Mississippi from North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.45% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #31 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina

#9. Arizona

– 1,848 people moved to Mississippi from Arizona in 2022, making up 2.64% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #32 most common state for people moving away from Arizona

#8. Washington

– 2,090 people moved to Mississippi from Washington in 2022, making up 2.99% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #32 most common state for people moving away from Washington

#7. Colorado

– 2,701 people moved to Mississippi from Colorado in 2022, making up 3.86% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #30 most common state for people moving away from Colorado

#6. Georgia

– 3,094 people moved to Mississippi from Georgia in 2022, making up 4.42% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #21 most common state for people moving away from Georgia

#5. Alabama

– 5,444 people moved to Mississippi from Alabama in 2022, making up 7.78% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Alabama

#4. Florida

– 6,611 people moved to Mississippi from Florida in 2022, making up 9.45% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #25 most common state for people moving away from Florida

#3. Texas

– 8,312 people moved to Mississippi from Texas in 2022, making up 11.88% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #22 most common state for people moving away from Texas

#2. Louisiana

– 10,360 people moved to Mississippi from Louisiana in 2022, making up 14.81% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Louisiana

#1. Tennessee

– 11,406 people moved to Mississippi from Tennessee in 2022, making up 16.31% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Tennessee

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.