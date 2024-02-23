Successful Mississippi businessman reportedly dies in tragic off-road vehicle accident. His net worth was reportedly more than billion dollars.

Published 11:34 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

A successful Mississippi businessman, reportedly worth more than a billion dollars, has died in a side-by-side off-road vehicle accident.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Gerald Boelte, 77, died Thursday night an accident on his property at 219 Quitman Road.

Boelte and his wife Hedy moved to the Natchez area after Hurricane Katrina from Pearlington.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Boelte spent his early life in the oil and gas exploration business. Boelte is the chairman and founder of LLOG Exploration, one of the largest privately owned oil production companies in the U.S.

 

 

More News

Mother charged with murder after 9-month-old child dies in Mississippi hospital

What states are sending the most people to Mississippi?

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi house identified as Marine veteran who had been missing for years

Mississippi man killed, another person injured in wreck while turning on rural Mississippi highway

Print Article