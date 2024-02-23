Successful Mississippi businessman reportedly dies in tragic off-road vehicle accident. His net worth was reportedly more than billion dollars. Published 11:34 am Friday, February 23, 2024

A successful Mississippi businessman, reportedly worth more than a billion dollars, has died in a side-by-side off-road vehicle accident.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Gerald Boelte, 77, died Thursday night an accident on his property at 219 Quitman Road.

Boelte and his wife Hedy moved to the Natchez area after Hurricane Katrina from Pearlington.

Boelte spent his early life in the oil and gas exploration business. Boelte is the chairman and founder of LLOG Exploration, one of the largest privately owned oil production companies in the U.S.