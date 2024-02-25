Body found in Mississippi park Published 9:56 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

A Mississippi Police Department found human remains in a city park Sunday.

According to the Southaven Police Department, officials received a call Sunday about possible human remains located in Central Park. Officers confirmed the remains were human.

The coroner collected the remains and the body will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab.

According to the police department, the park will be closed Monday so the investigation can be continued.

“We appreciate your patience and ask if anyone has any information, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org,” a statement from the police department reads.