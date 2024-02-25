Driver dies after crashing into construction equipment on Mississippi road

Published 9:59 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

By Magnolia State Live

An unidentified adult driver died Sunday after driving an SUV into construction equipment.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Main Street in Tupelo just after midnight Sunday. A bridge in the area has been under construction for several months. It was there the driver of the Mazda crashed into a parked piece of heavy construction equipment.

The adult driver was found deceased. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

According to TPD, the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call TPD at 662-841-6491.

