Mississippi Skies: Don’t expect much sunny weather this week! Published 9:54 pm Sunday, February 25, 2024

The weather forecast for Mississippi this week includes some excellent news and some not-so-great news.

After watching models and information from the Storm Prediction Center for the past several days, everything seems to be in agreement for an update to the severe weather threat: It’s disappearing, at least for Mississippi. The target zone has moved north, leaving only the northwestern corner of the Magnolia State with a risk of severe storms. The risk zone includes the Mississippi suburbs of Memphis, Tunica, and other communities in the corner.

The part of the forecast that isn’t so great is the only day we’re expecting sunshine for the next several days is Monday. Although the severe risk is gone, some of us will have some rain Wednesday. Then, as temperatures drop Thursday, we’ll have a slight chance of scattered showers through the weekend.

We’ll also have another very windy day on Monday. As fire departments across the state battled fires Sunday, the same is quite possible Monday.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 74. Becoming mostly cloudy Monday night with a low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 76. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Monday night, partly cloudy with a low of 60. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Sunny with widespread haze in the afternoon. Breezy with a high of 78. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 59. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Fog with a few clouds early, then becoming sunny with a high of 77. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.